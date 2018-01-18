Latest Google Play services beta rolling out w/ fix for Chromecast-caused Wi-Fi issues, download here

As promised yesterday, Google has begun rolling out a Google Play services update to users that should fix the reported Wi-Fi slowdowns and outages cause by Chromecast built-in devices (Google Homes, Android TVs, Chromecasts, etc.). In case it hasn’t reached your device yet, you can download the update below…

As mentioned before, this update fixes the below bug:

In certain situations, a bug in the Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks. The specific impact to the network will vary depending on the router.

If you’ve been affected by this problem and don’t want to wait for the Google Play services update to hit your device, you can manually download version 11.9.74 beta from APKMirror. If you need help sideloading and installing the update, make sure to give our how-to guide a read.

