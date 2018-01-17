Update to fix slow Wi-Fi speeds caused by Chromecast built-in devices rolling out tomorrow

When reports came out that Home and Chromecast devices were slowing down or even causing temporarily Wi-Fi outages, Google gave us a statement that basically read that the company was looking into it. Now, the company has published an entire support page detailing the problem and what its plan is to fix it…

As Google writes, this is the problem affecting users:

In certain situations, a bug in the Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks. The specific impact to the network will vary depending on the router.

Basically, anyone who uses an Android phone and a Chromecast built-in device (Google Home, Chromecast, Android TVs, etc.) on the same Wi-Fi network can be affected by this bug.

Based on our poll, it appears as though a majority of you are affected by this issue. Thankfully, Google states that it has found a solution to the issue and will begin rolling out an update via the Google Play services starting tomorrow, January 18.

In the meantime, if you are experiencing slow Wi-Fi, the search giant recommends restarting your Android device and making sure your router has the latest firmware update.

