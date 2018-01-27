How to stream the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

For the second year in a row, James Corden is set to take the stage tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City to host the 60th annual Grammy Awards. Here’s how to watch the event live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, and Android TV…

Festivities are set to kick off this evening at 3:30pm PT / 6:30pm ET with a red carpet pre-show with the actual Grammys starting at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET. The 3.5-hour award show will be broadcasted by CBS both on TV and online.

How to stream the Grammys on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

As CBS holds the rights to stream the Grammys online, the easiest way to do so without a cable or TV subscription is to sign up for CBS All Access. Of course, the online service costs $5.99 a month for the basic service, but as long as you haven’t signed up for the streaming platform in the past, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial.

After you sign up for the service online, you can either stream the Grammy Awards live through your Chrome web browser or through the CBS All Access application. CBS offers the app on both Android and Android TV for free, with the mobile version having Cast capabilities built-in so you can enjoy the event on your Chromecast-enabled devices.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to sign up for CBS All Access, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer limited-time free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the CBS channel. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free to test out the service. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Three other TV services that will allow you to watch the Grammys include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, and Sling TV. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $25 a month, you can access the Sling Blue tier which includes CBS. The other two services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions, and have an Android TV app.

Learn more about the Grammys

You can check out the Grammys’ website to learn more about the award show and who all will be performing.

