How to use the new Instagram Stories Type Mode on Android

Instagram has today updated its app with a new Type Mode for Stories. Now, instead of just sharing a photo, you can type messages to people using different calligraphy themes.

Here’s how to use Type Mode on Android as well as all of its various features…

Steps to use the new Instagram Stories Type Mode on Android

Type your message Stylize and send

1. Type your message

To use Instagram’s new Story mode, swipe inward from the left side of the screen. This will bring you into the Story creator.

Initially, you’ll be taken to Instagram Story’s Normal Mode. Looking at the bottom of the screen, there will be several shooting modes, including Type, which is two spots to the left of Normal. Select it and then tap on the screen to write a message.

2. Stylize and send

Now that you have your message drafted, it’s time to stylize it. The first thing to know about are the different colored backgrounds. In the bottom left corner, you’ll find a colored dot. Tapping on this will rotate through several predefined color options.

The second major option is to change the calligraphy theme. This not only changes the type’s font but also the styling of the background. To do this, select the button at the top of your screen. You can choose from Modern, Neon, Typewriter, and Strong.

On some of these themes, you are given even more styling tools. For example, in the Typewriter mode, you can choose to have your text oriented to the left, middle, or right. Additionally, there’s a styling button that makes the words look highlighted. In the Strong mode, you can tap the styling button to add a bold color behind the text to match the different color options.

Lastly, after you have added your text and made design changes, you can make the background transparent and take a photo. For this, just select the camera icon found in the bottom right corner of the display. If you want, you can tap on the rotating arrows to flip the camera either to the front or the back.

When you’re done with your text or want to snap a photo, tap on the large white button found at the bottom of the screen. From there, you will have the usual Instagram Stories options of adding stickers and GIFs.

When you’re ready to share your masterpiece, just tap on the ‘Your Story’ button or select ‘Send to’ if you want to DM it to someone specific.

