How to add a GIF to your Instagram Story on Android

Recently, Instagram partnered with Giphy to allow its users to place GIFs on their stories. Here’s how to add GIFs to your photos or videos to make them stand out from the crowd…

Steps to add a GIF to your Instagram Story

Take a photo or load one from your gallery Locate and add a GIF Share with your Instagram followers

1. Take a photo or load one from your gallery

As it is Instagram that we’re talking about, you’re going to want to take a stunning picture to share with your friends. To do this, first launch the Instagram application. Next, swipe in from the left edge. You should now have been taken to the camera application for Stories.

In the camera application, you can choose to take a photo, video, or any of Instagram’s other features. If you want to pick a photo from your gallery, just select the box in the lower left side of the screen and locate your desired image.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

2. Locate and add a GIF

After you have the perfect image, it’s time to add a GIF. Just like when you add any other stickers to your Stories, tap on the square-ish icon with a smiley face on it located at the top of the screen. Then, in the third row down of the pop-up menu, select the GIF button. Now, feel free to use the search box to find whatever GIF you would like to add. Find you have it, tap the GIF and it will be added on top of your original photo. You can now move it around and pinch it to make it larger or smaller.

3. Share with your Instagram followers

When you’re done customizing your photo, you can share it on Instagram Stories. To do this, you can either quickly tap on Your Story at the bottom of the interface or select the Send to button. The latter option will still let you share it with your Story, but it also gives you the chance to send the image directly to someone on your friends list.

