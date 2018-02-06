Alphabet hires ex-Time Warner Cable COO to lead Access division, Google Fiber

In a very brief blog post today, Alphabet announced that it has hired a new CEO to lead its telecommunications division Access. Dinesh Jain was previously Chief Operating Officer at Time Warner Cable for over two years and now leads Google Fiber, among other efforts.

Alphabet notes that Jain starts his position as the new CEO of Access today and calls him an “accomplished veteran of the U.S. and European cable and telecommunications industries.” From January 2014 to May 2016, he was Chief Operating Officer at Time Warner Cable. Prior to that he had a ten-year tenure at Insight Communications, an internet provider than served 760,000 subscribers mostly in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.

Google Fiber has had a turbulent history in recent months, beginning in October of 2016 with the departure of CEO Craig Barratt. At that time, future deployment was paused, though Fiber reiterated that current service would continue.

Since then, Google has continued rolling out to existing cities and added new features. In December, Fiber launched in San Antonio with a rethought sole gigabit tier that dropped cable television for online streaming alternatives.

