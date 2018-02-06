Google+ is getting a ‘brand new’ app on Android in the coming days

Remember Google+? While many of us have ditched the platform in recent years, Google has put a lot of time into improving it for those who are still big fans of the service. Now, Google is preparing to launch a “brand new version” of Google+ for Android.

Posted by Leo Deegan yesterday afternoon, Google is preparing to launch a new version of the Google+ app for Android devices. Leo says that, while the app might not look all that different, Google is rebuilding it from the ground up.

It’s unclear exactly what Google has in store, but we’re assuming we’ll be seeing a version of Google+ that is faster and more up to date with Google’s various standards. Leo mentions a few changes we can expect in his post:

During the rewrite, we were able to build in some subtle updates. For instance, stream rendering and scrolling have been improved, the photo lightbox has been redesigned, comment options slide up from a bottom sheet, and grey-spammed comments are now viewable by post authors. Since this is a rewrite, there are a few known issues that we’re working through. For instance, leaving a comment on a post causes a full refresh of the post to include your comment. Take it for a spin if you get the chance, and we hope you don’t mind the dust.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this coming update, such as if it will require an update from the Play Store to be “enabled,” but we’ll find out soon enough. Leo says that the changes will be available “over the next several days.”

