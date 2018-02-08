How to check your Apple AirPods’ battery life on Android

Despite the fact that Apple’s AirPods only work as simple Bluetooth headphones while paired to Android devices, it hasn’t stopped a third-party developer from making an app that shows you the two earbuds’ battery life similarly to how it appears on iOS devices. Here’s how it all works…

Steps to checking your AirPods’ battery life on Android

Download AirBattery Check your AirPods’ battery life Use the paid features

1. Download AirBattery

The first thing you’re going to need to do is to download the AirBattery app from the Google Play Store for free. If you want to learn more about the app itself, check out our hands-on or watch the video below.

2. Check your AirPods’ battery life

The first time you launch the app, you’ll have to grant it permission to access your device’s location. After, whenever your AirPods pair with your Android handset (aka when you take at least one bud out of the case), an overlay will appear similar to how it does on iOS devices. This pop-up will show you the remaining battery left in either AirPod as well as the case.

If you tap on the gear icon found at the top right of the pop-up, you will be taken to the app’s settings menu. Here, you have the option to toggle this overlay on or off if you no longer want to see it whenever your phone connects to the AirPods.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

3. Use the paid features

The AirBattery does have an in-app purchase available if you want to get the pro version of the app. While the only unlockable feature at this time is the ability to see the AirPods’ battery life as an ongoing notification, the main reason why you want to pay the $0.99 is to remove the ads.

If you would like to pay for the pro version, head back into the app’s settings menu and select the Donate to remove ads and gets pro option. You’ll be taken to the Play Store to make the transaction and then be brought back to the app.

Now, when the AirPods overlay appears, you will no longer see the annoying banner ad. Additionally, if you head back to the settings menu again, you will be able to toggle Show notification on or off. When on, whenever your AirPods are paired, a notification will show the battery status. Additionally, you can customize how often that notification gets updated.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

