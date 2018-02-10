How to remove lockscreen ads from Amazon Prime Exclusive Android phones

Several days ago, Amazon announced that it would no longer be placing ads on its Prime Exclusive Android phones. With this change, Amazon plans to remove its ads from the phones it already sold, but that rollout will take time. Thankfully, someone already got their hands on the update that removes the ads…

UAG Cases

Steps to removing lockscreen ads from Amazon Prime Exclusive Android phones

Download the Amazon Offers APK Sideload the APK Enjoy

1. Download the Amazon Offers APK

Thanks to the folks over at XDA-Developers, we now have the latest Amazon Offers APK that removes the lockscreen ads. The first step to this process is to download the APK here.

2. Sideload the APK

Now that you have the Amazon Offers APK downloaded, you’re going to need to sideload the update. Either from your notification tray that shows the downloaded item or from a file explorer, tap on the APK. You will need to agree to install the update, but then your phone will do the rest.

If you need help with this step, make sure to read our Android Basics tutorial on sideloading APKs.

3. Enjoy

With the updated Amazon Offers application installed, you should no longer see advertisements on your Prime Exclusive Android phone’s lockscreen. Just remember that now that Amazon is no longer collecting money from the ads, it will more heavily rely on data it receives from your device’s interactions with software, applications, and services.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

