How to find and use Google’s new AMP Stories on Android

Following in the footsteps of Instagram, Snapchat, and others, Google now allows users to tap through bite-size news stories within its search results page. Here’s how to find and use Google’s brand new AMP Stories…

Steps to finding and using AMP Stories on Android

Locating AMP Stories Navigating AMP Stories

1. Locating AMP Stories

At launch, AMP Stories is still a work in progress. Because of this, Google isn’t implementing these onto its standard search page.

To find AMP Stories, you’re going to have to first head to g.co/ampstories using the Chrome application on your mobile device. From there, you can choose from one of the following publications currently already working with Google on the project: CNN, Mic, SBNation, The Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, Wired, People, or Mashable.

Just type in one of those publications, and you will be shown a standard looking Google search results page. Scroll down a bit, and you will find a new ‘Visual Stories’ section. Tap on any of the different stories to begin exploring.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

2. Navigating AMP Stories

Once you’re in an AMP Story, the process of navigating around is identical to the process for Instagram Stories and Snapchat Discovery. As you can see from the photos below, tapping on the left third of the screen while in a Story will move you back while the other two-thirds will progress you forward.

Additionally, some of the AMP Stories will include sound. If you want to mute that at any time, there should be a small music icon in the top right corner of the interface.

When you’re done, just swipe down from the top portion of the screen, and you will be taken back to the Google search page.

