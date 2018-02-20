Google Home Max’s silicon pad is also leaving marks on wood, in at least one case

Last week, customers who purchased Apple’s HomePod were rightfully upset to find out that the speaker’s silicon feet left white marks on wood surfaces. Now, it looks like there’s at least one case of the Home Max’s silicon pad leaving a similar mark…

The folks over at Tom’s Guide did an extensive test recently where they placed a wide variety of smart speakers from different manufacturers on a piece of wood to see if they would leave any marks.

The test itself was conducted on a newly polished piece of wood over a 27 hour period. What Tom’s Guide found was that three speakers in total left marks: Apple’s HomePod, the Sonos One, and the Home Max.

As shown below, the Home Max’s silicon pad, which is used to stop vibrations from the speaker spreading to whatever it’s sitting on, left a slight white impression on the wood. While Tom’s Guide doesn’t note anything about it, I’m sure the mark could be cleaned away with a bit of wood polish just like with the marks caused by the HomePod and Sonos One.

As far as we can tell, this is the first report of the Home Max’s silicon pad leaving a mark on any type of surface. Let us know in the comments if you own the Max and if it has marked up any of your surfaces.

