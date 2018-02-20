Hands-on: Google Pay with new dual-tab design is beginning to rollout on the Play Store [Gallery]

Following this morning’s Google Pay announcement, the company’s rebranded payments service is now rolling out on Android. It is hitting the Play Store for the initial wave of users as an update to Android Pay, with a brand new dual-tab interface that is particularly focussed on providing useful tips about the service.

On first launch, users are reminded that “Android Pay is now Google Pay.” Another prompt lets you know that “saved cards, rewards, and offers” are housed in a new “Cards” section that conveniently can be accessed by swiping through the tabs.

The latter items are now displayed in a list grouped by category, with selecting a rewards or gift card automatically increasing the brightness of your screen for a bar code scanner.

Meanwhile, the top of the new “Home” tab has a carousel of your saved cards. Swiping to one will allow users to pay with it at a terminal.

Underneath are various prompts that highlight the security features, third-party apps, and places where Google Pay is accepted. Those three cards are temporary and can be closed. However, there are permanent ones that note “Recent activity” and where to “Use Google Pay Nearby.”

This first version of Google Pay for Android is version 1.53, with the last Android Pay update carrying version 1.36.

Compared to the Android Pay, this update is cleaner and better at putting useful information front and center instead of in a navigation drawer. Nearly the entire app has been redesigned, though all the underlying features have been brought over and refined.

