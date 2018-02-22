Francisco Franco just released a beautiful calendar widget called Home Agenda [Gallery]

Francisco Franco, a renowned indie Android developer, has created a handful of beautiful Android applications, some of which we’ve highlighted here at 9to5Google. His latest app is a pretty straightforward and gorgeous calendar widget….

Cell Phones from Amazon

After you install Home Agenda, the app itself is basically a control center for customizing which calendars are displayed, changing the widget’s opacity, and more. You can see all of the different options in the screenshots below.

Just like any other widget, when you want to place it on one of your home screens, long press on a blank space and choose the widget option. Locate Home Agenda and then set it anywhere on your phone.

By default, the widget only takes up 4×2 spaces. As you can see from the below photos, you’re most likely going to want to expand it to take up the entire page as the smaller size cuts off information. Once expanded, you will see the current date at the top of the widget and a scrollable list of your upcoming calendar events.

Also at the top of the widget are three buttons. Tapping on the calendar icon will take you to your default calendar app, the + icon will allow you to create a new event, and the three-dot menu icon will take you back to Home Agenda’s settings menu.

If you’re in the market for a new calendar widget for your Android phone, you can download Home Agenda – Calendar Widget from the Play Store for $2.49.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: