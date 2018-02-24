LG V30S ThinQ Specs: Some additional RAM and lots of AI

LG has officially unveiled the V30S ThinQ, a phone that marginally bests its predecessor. Although it looks and feels like last year’s V30 in almost every way, the V30S brings with it a slight RAM spec bump to 6GB and includes some nifty new AI tricks.

Low light photography on the LG V30S ThinQ gets a huge boost with Bright Mode. Instead of measuring only ambient light like most smartphone cameras, this AI feature uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two for better looking photos without the noise.

AI CAM analyzes subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account factors such as the viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting, and saturation level.

QLens takes further advantage of the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to scan QR codes to improve the online shopping experience. Capture an item of interest with QLens to get information as to where to buy the product online at the lowest price as well as recommendations of similar items. Perform an image search with QLens to see matching or similar images of food, fashion and celebrities or detailed information of landmarks such as buildings and statues.