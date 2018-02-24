LG V30S ‘ThinQ’ goes official, packs AI, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Android Oreo

After pulling its resources largely out of the flagship space for 2018, LG still has a reveal ready for MWC 2018. Today, the LG V30S ThinQ has been announced.

Just ahead of MWC 2018, LG has today officially launched the LG V30S ThinQ. As was previously revealed, this new device offers a bunch of AI features including wakeup commands, AI shooting modes and more. AI can also enhance your camera with a “bright mode” that enhances low-light photography.

Low light photography on the LG V30S ThinQ gets a huge boost with Bright Mode. Instead of measuring only ambient light like most smartphone cameras, this AI feature uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two for better looking photos without the noise.

Like Samsung’s Bixby, LGs V30S will also be able to use AI with the “QLens” tool to identify objects through the camera to make online shopping a bit easier. LG is also borrowing Huawei’s intelligent scene recognition to enhance photography automatically as it recognizes certain scenes and objects.

AI CAM analyzes subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account factors such as the viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting, and saturation level. QLens takes further advantage of the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to scan QR codes to improve the online shopping experience. Capture an item of interest with QLens to get information as to where to buy the product online at the lowest price as well as recommendations of similar items. Perform an image search with QLens to see matching or similar images of food, fashion and celebrities or detailed information of landmarks such as buildings and statues.

LG is also adopting the “ThinQ” branding found on many of its smart appliances to this V30 variant. That line primarily focuses on AI in various ways, including a Google Assistant speaker and smart display. Given the AI focus clearly in place on this phone, this branding makes sense.

This new “ThinQ” variant of the V30 will have very similar hardware as well, but with some notable changes. The same Snapdragon 835 will be powering the phone with a 6-inch OLED display up front. However, there will be 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (w/ microSD) alongside that, as well as Android Oreo out of the box. A “V30S+” will also be available with 256GB of storage.

LG says that the added RAM will provide a faster experience, with the ample storage meaning “customers will never run out of space.” The phone will be available in the Moroccan Blue and Platinum Gray variants we saw on the standard V30, the latter being exclusive to the V30S+.

Key Specifications: Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 835 Mobile Platform Display: 6.0-inch 18:9 QuadHD+ OLED FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 538ppi) Memory: – V30S ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) – V30S+ ThinQ: 6GB RAM / 256GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) Camera: – Rear Dual: 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6 / 71°) / 13MP Wide Angle (F1.9 / 120°) – Front: 5MP Wide Angle (F2.2 / 90°) AI: AI CAM / QLens / Bright Mode / AI Haptic / Google Assistant Battery: 3300mAh Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo Size: 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm Weight: 158g Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Colors: New Moroccan Blue, New Platinum Gray Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / HDR10 / Crystal Clear Lens / Google Daydream / UX 6.0+ / Voice Recognition / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / Wireless Charging

