How to watch Nokia’s MWC 2018 press conference on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

- Feb. 25th 2018 5:00 am PT

MWC 2018
View Comments

While still not as big as it used to be state-side, Nokia is trying hard to become a major player in the Android world. With today’s press event at MWC 2018, hopefully, we will see some new additions to the Android ecosystem…

Cell Phones from Amazon

How to watch Nokia’s MWC 2018 press conference live

Rumors are still scarce as to what Nokia might be unveiling today at MWC, but as the company first showed off its Android phones at last year’s event, it shouldn’t be a surprise if the company introduces an entire line of new devices. This could mean budget-friendly devices in the Nokia 1 series with mid-range to flagship devices in the Nokia 6 through 9 lines.

Nokia’s MWC press conference is set to start at 7am PT / 10am ET today, February 25. While Nokia hasn’t stated that they will be hosting a livestream of the event online, they have pointed towards a Facebook event in which the company might stream the conference.

You can either watch the Nokia press conference through the embedded Facebook video below or on YouTube.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is Google's television interface that runs applications built for the big screen. While it does have native apps, Android TV is also Chromecast enabled for the casting of media
Android Basics Chromecast Nokia Chrome OS

About the Author

Justin Duino's favorite gear

USB-C Phone Dock

USB-C Phone Dock
Google Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook