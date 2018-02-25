Flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco features 5.5-inch pOLED display, thin design, & Android One

In addition to its other low to mid-range Android One and Go devices, HMD Global’s Nokia is launching a flagship device at MWC 2018. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is defined by its pOLED display, thin design, and other flagship-level features.

Building off last year’s flagship Nokia 8 is the new Sirocco version – already a throwback to the brand’s flip phone days. It features a 5.5-inch 2K pOLED display protected by 3D Gorilla Glass 5.

This curved body melts into a stainless steel frame and chassis that results in a 7.5mm thickness with a 2mm chamfered edge that aids in hand grip.

Meanwhile, there is a dual-real camera setup with a primary 12MP Zeiss lens and secondary 13MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom. Up front there is a 5MP wide-angle camera touted with 84 degree FOV and support for the Pro Camera mode.

Specs-wise, this device is still using a Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 3,260 mAh battery supports Qi wireless charging and fast charging that promises 50% in 30 minutes.

Lacking a 3.5mm headphone jack, it will be available in black. It is running Android 8.0 Oreo and is another One device. This flagship will be available in early April, alongside the rest of today’s lineup, for €799.