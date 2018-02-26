How to customize homescreen widgets on Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL

One of the best aspects of Android is its ability to place widgets from your favorite apps on your homescreens. Here’s how to customize the homescreen widgets on your Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL…

Steps to customizing homescreen widgets on Google Pixel 2

Adding a widget to the homescreen Adjusting widget size Moving widgets between homescreens

1. Adding a widget to the homescreen

First, find an empty space on one of your homescreen and long press on it. After a second, the content on the screen should float backward, revealing three buttons at the bottom of your phone. Tap on Widgets.

From the list of widgets, find whatever thing you want to place on your homescreen. When you have it, long press on the item and you will be taken back to the homescreen. Now, just find an empty space on the screen that the widget fits into and lift your finger from the phone’s display.

Use the images or the video below for help if you get lost along the way.

2. Adjusting widget size

Once you have a widget on your Pixel 2’s homescreen, you might want to resize it, making it smaller or bigger. To do this, just long press on the widget until you see a white box with dots around the item.

To adjust the widget’s size, just move the dots with your finger up, down, left, or right. When you have it where you want it, just tap in an empty part of your phone’s display to dismiss the box.

3. Moving widgets between homescreens

Android also allows you to move widgets between homescreens. To do this, first long press on any widget. Next, move the item to the very far side of your screen. After a moment, you should be taken to a different homescreen. Keep holding your finger at the edge until you get to your desired homescreen.

From there, all you need to do is lift your finger. This will then place the widget wherever you left it on the homescreen.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.