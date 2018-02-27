Google Photos 3.15 preps wider Lens launch, liking in Shared albums, GIF export [APK Insight]

The latest version of Google Photos is rolling out today with some minor visual changes already live. However, version 3.15 hints at the wider release of Google Lens to all Android devices, liking content in Shared albums, and a possible GIF export option.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Liking photos & videos in Shared albums, settings tweaks

Earlier this month, 9to5Google enabled an in-development “Favorites” functionality for Google Photos. That feature will be complimented by a “like” feature for photos and videos in Shared albums.

<string name=”photos_hearts_viewbinder_user_liked_a_photo”>%s liked a photo</string> <string name=”photos_hearts_viewbinder_user_liked_a_video”>%s liked a video</string>

That “heart” is not yet live, but version 3.15 has renamed “People” in settings for Shared albums to “Members.”

3.14 People 3.15 Members

Wider Google Lens launch

As Google announced last week, Lens is rolling out to Assistant on Android devices, as well as Google Photos. In preparation of that wider release, version 3.15 generalizes the welcome prompt for Lens by removing the mention of Pixel devices.

<string name=”photos_lens_card_education_card_title”>Here are some things you can try Lens on</string>

Version 3.14

<string name=”photos_lens_education_page_preview_footer”>This is an early preview of Google Lens, just for Pixel users. More functionality is coming soon, so stay tuned.</string> <string name=”photos_lens_education_page_subtitle”>Pixel preview</string>

Version 3.15

<string name=”photos_lens_education_page_preview_footer”>This is an early preview of Google Lens. More functionality is coming soon, so stay tuned.</string> <string name=”photos_lens_education_page_subtitle”>preview</string>

Blur adjustment still in-progress

Version 3.15 tweaks the strings introduced in 3.14 that hinted at a blur adjustment feature possibly for the Pixel 2’s portrait mode or an entirely new feature. Specifically, the codenames have been removed or generalized.

Version 3.14

<string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature”>Hello</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub1″>Robin</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub2″>Jauz</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub3″>Brita</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub4″>Airplane</string>

Version 3.15

<string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature”> __ __</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub1″>/ </string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub2″> AS /</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub3″> AP /</string> <string name=”photos_photoeditor_adjustments_austins_mysteryer_feature_sub4″> </string>

Exporting as GIFs

It’s unclear what media format (videos, animations, etc.) is being referenced here, but Google Photos is working on giving users more export options. However, it’s possible that these are for Motion Photos.

At the moment, the overflow menu for Motion Photos on Pixel 2 devices provides users with the option to save as a still photo or a video. Version 3.15 notes those two options and includes a new ability to also export as a GIF.

<string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_dialog_export_button”>Export</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_dialog_gif”>GIF</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_dialog_photo”>Still photo</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_dialog_stabilization_checkbox”>Keep stabilization (content is trimmed)</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_dialog_title”>Export as</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_dialog_video”>Video</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_gif_success_toast_text”>GIF exported</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_gif_success_toast_view_result”>View</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_as_menu_item”>Export</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_actionbar_beta_export_error_toast_text”>Failed to export</string>

