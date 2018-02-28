Waymo’s autonomous cars drive 1M miles in 3 months, launches 360 experience [Video]

Reaching a settlement with Uber earlier this month, Waymo’s latest technological milestone is driving 1 million miles in under 3 months for a grand total of 5 million. Meanwhile, the Alphabet division has released a 360 degree video that shows what its vehicles are seeing in real-time.

Nintendo Switch

Waymo hit its last million mile mark last November in under 6 months. The latest milestone impressively cuts that time required in half. For comparison, the first million miles took 6 years to complete.

The company notes that it’s driving more and learning faster in increasingly diverse conditions.

We’ve now test driven in 25 U.S. cities, gaining experience in different weather conditions and terrains: from the snowy streets of Michigan, to the steep hills of San Francisco, to the desert conditions of Greater Phoenix.

To mark this accomplishment, and amidst a public ad campaign, the company has released the Waymo 360° experience. It’s an immersive video available on YouTube that shows what a car is seeing and how it is leveraging the various sensors.