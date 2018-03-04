How to stream the 2018 Oscars live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, & Android TV

For the second year in a row, Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage Sunday night to host the 90th annual Oscars. Here’s how to watch the event live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, and Android TV…

Festivities are set to kick off Sunday, March 4, at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET with a red carpet pre-show on ABC. The actual Oscars will start at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. The award show will be broadcasted by ABC both on TV and online.

Additionally, E! will be hosting its own red carpet coverage of the Oscars starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

How to stream the 2018 Oscars on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

As ABC is the official broadcaster for the Oscars, it holds the rights to air the event on TV and online. Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to watch the Oscars without a cable or satellite TV subscription login.

Even more unfortunate, while the Oscars will be streamed on ABC.com and through the ABC app, it’s only available if you live in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or San Francisco.

Streaming services

So since it’s hard to stream the Oscars, your best bet is to sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer limited-time free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the ABC channel. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free to test out the service. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the Oscars include DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, and Sling TV. Of the four, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $25 a month, you can access the Sling Blue tier which includes ABC. Two of the other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions, and have an Android TV app.

Learn more about the 2018 Oscars

You can check out the Oscars’ website to learn more about the award show, award nominations, and more.