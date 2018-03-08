Android P went official yesterday, and it packs a ton of really cool changes. One of the best, though, is a built-in screenshot editor, something fans have asked for years. However, most users won’t see Android P for ages, so here’s how to use Android P’s ‘Markup’ screenshot editor on any Android device…

STEPS FOR USING ‘MARKUP’ ON YOUR ANDROID SMARTPHONE

Download the ported Markup APK Install the APK Take a screenshot Tap “share” and select Markup

1. Download the ported Markup APK

Everything we’re talking about here today is possible thanks to a developer who was able to port Markup from the first Android P developer preview. Keep in mind that, because of that, you’ll have the same limitations at play as well, such as not letting you share directly after editing.

To get the actual APK, you’ll need to head over to this XDA thread where you’ll find the APK available for download on your Android device. It should work on any Android smartphone, regardless of specifications as long as it’s running a fairly recent version of Android.

2. Install the APK

Once you’ve got it downloaded, the next step is to install the APK on your device. This should be a familiar task for most users, but if not, we’ve got a handy Android Basics tutorial on how to do it.

3. Take a screenshot

Next, you’ll need to take a screenshot to use with Markup. Again, this is something most people should be familiar with, but if not, we’ve got tutorials on how to do it with the Pixel, Galaxy S8/S9, LG V30, OnePlus 5T, and any other Android smartphone as well.

4. Tap “share” and use Markup

Now that you’ve taken the screenshot, swipe down your notifications and select the share option. From here, you should be able to see Markup in your share menu as an option, and selecting that should import the screenshot into Markup. The process from there is simple, as you can crop and draw on the screenshot, followed by exporting it as a saved photo.

You can read more about Markup in our hands-on post.

