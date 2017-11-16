How to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus has just released the OnePlus 5T, the company’s second and refined flagship smartphone of 2017. Just as the overall design hasn’t changed much when compared to the 5, the 5T keeps the same screenshot functionality as its predecessor. That means you can still capture images using the physical power and volume buttons as well as take scrolling screenshots. Here’s how…

UAG Cases

How to take a screenshot with the hardware buttons |

Find the content you’d like to capture Locate and hold down the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time until you see the screenshot animation A toolbar will appear at the bottom of your screenshot to quickly edit or share the image

How to take a scrolling screenshot |

Find the content you’d like to capture Hold down the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time until you see the screenshot animation A toolbar will appear at the bottom of the display. Tap on the button just right of the center of the bar that resembles a phone screen The OnePlus 5T will begin scrolling down the screen and begin capturing a longer screenshot Tap on the display to manually stop the scrolling screenshot. The OnePlus 5T will stop on its own if it reaches a maximum image file size or if it reaches the bottom of the interface

How to take a screenshot with the Google Assistant |

Locate the content you wish to capture Long press on the home button or say “Ok/Hey, Google” to launch Google Assistant Say “Take a screenshot, ” and the Assistant will capture whatever is on your display You will then be able to immediately share your screenshot

Learn More About the OnePlus 5T

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!