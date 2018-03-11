How to stream the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

Tonight is the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin. Here’s how to watch the award show live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place tonight at 5pm PT / 8pm ET from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The award show will be simulcasted live tonight on TNT, TBS, and TruTV as well as each broadcaster’s website.

The event’s red carpet coverage will be livestreamed on iHeartRadio’s Facebook page starting at 3pm PT / 6pm ET.

How to stream the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

For the most part, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is locked down behind a paid TV subscription, while clips and highlights will be available online.

To stream the event, you can download the Watch TNT app, truTV app, or Watch TBS app on your Android device. Additionally, you can visit TNT’s, truTV’s, or TBS’s website to livestream to award show. Just remember that these will only work for you if you have a login for a cable or satellite TV service.

Also, once you’re signed in and ready to go, all three apps should allow you to cast the iHeartRadio Music Awards to your Chromecast or cast-enabled television.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the any of the apps or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes a TNT, TBS, and truTV broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling Orange tier which includes all three broadcasts. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

You can check out the iHeartRadio Music Awards website to learn more about the scheduled performances, nominees, and more. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

