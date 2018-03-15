Nest announces a $39 Temperature Sensor to pair with your Nest Thermostat

Hidden in today’s announcement regarding Nest Hello and Nest x Yale lock availability, Nest has debuted an altogether new product. Called the Nest Temperature Sensor, it’s a cheap add-on for your Nest Thermostat or Nest Thermostat E to prioritize temperatures in specific rooms.

The little puck is about half the size of the standard Nest Thermostat you’re already familiar with, and packs the same matte white design of the Thermostat E. As Nest says, the idea here is to stick it on the wall of a room you prefer to be most comfortable, and then just forget about it.

When you come in the door, your Nest thermostat is already working to keep your home cozy. And now, you can let your thermostat know what room should be the most comfortable. We’re excited to announce the Nest Temperature Sensor – it’s just what Nest thermostat owners have been asking for.

While current Nest Thermostats can of course sense the temperature of your home in general, it’s obviously the case that not all rooms in all homes are equally heated. If you have a room that tends to be a bit cooler than others despite the setting on your Nest, this should help fix that problem.

The Nest Temperature Sensor requires either the Nest Thermostat 3rd gen or the Nest Thermostat E to work, and you can buy one standalone sensor for $39. You can also can save $18 and get a 3-pack for $99. As of right now, they’re only on pre-order — but they should be shipping in April according to Nest’s site.

9to5Google’s Take

This was great timing for me, actually. I installed my new Nest Thermostat E just a few days ago and was well aware that my home — built in 1940 — doesn’t heat very evenly. The two back rooms, including my bedroom, tend to be a few degrees cooler than the rest. This new Temperature Sensor, if I wanted, could be placed in my bedroom to prioritize the temp there over the rest of the house. Neat.

