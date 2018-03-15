After a long wait, Nest Hello doorbell and Nest x Yale lock are now available

First announced last fall, the Nest Hello smart doorbell is now available to buy at various retailers and at Nest’s website. The Nest x Yale Lock is now available via Nest’s online store as well.

For those unaware, the Nest Hello is Google’s smart doorbell offering, and joins the ever-growing smart home market alongside other similar products like the Ring Doorbell and August Doorbell. Like its competitors, the Nest Hello has a button that acts as a standard doorbell (plus notifications on your smart devices!) and features a camera that offers a 160-degree field of view.

The video that Nest Hello streams is HD and, just like its competitors, Hello is able to stream video at any time, day or night. It uses both HDR and night vision so that it can adjust its video stream depending on the different lighting conditions. The system also has face recognition and allows for instant communication via its speakers, just like the Nest Cam IQ.

The Nest x Yale lock is exactly as you’d expect — a lock made by Yale in partnership with Nest. It works seamlessly with all of your other nest products. For instance, it can arm your Nest Secure system when you leave the house, set your Nest Thermostat to Eco mode, and turn on your Nest indoor cameras automatically. The lock is key free and connects to the Nest app just like any other Nest product.

You can buy the Nest Hello doorbell at Nest.com for $229, or you can find it at a variety of retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe’s. The Nest x Yale lock can be had today at Nest’s site for $249 and comes in three finishes: Nickel, Bronze, and Brass.

