Add the Pixel 2’s Active Edge squeeze function to your Android phone with ‘SideSqueeze’

With the introduction of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google showed off a squeezable input method called Active Edge. Just like a feature first introduced by HTC, by squeezing the two sides of the phone, you can trigger an action. By installing the ‘SideSqueeze’ app, you can bring this functionality to almost any Android phone…

For SideSqueeze to work, your phone needs to be waterproof, have a built-in barometric pressure sensor, and has to be running Android 7.0 or above. The first two are required explicitly because the app uses the barometric sensor to detect the pressure caused by the squeeze gesture.

Just like the Pixel 2’s Active Edge, the SideSqueeze app can be adjusted to launch with varying levels of pressure. But unlike the Pixel’s ability to launch the Assistant and silence notifications, SideSqueeze is able to launch different apps, toggle settings and more with either a quick or long squeeze.

Additionally, there is a pro mode that can be unlocked via a $1.99 in-app purchase. With it, you remove a pop-up for the pro mode, the ability to use the functionality from the lockscreen, and more.

You can download SideSqueeze from the Play Store for free.

Personally, while I initially found the Pixel 2’s Active Edge to be useful, I stopped using it within a month of owning the handset. Yes, it’s a quick way to launch Google Assistant, but I found myself accidentally squeezing my phone and starting the feature more often than I actually use it on purpose.

But as the app is a free download, there’s no harm downloading and trying it out for yourself on your device.

