041: Nacho Notch, Image obstruction removal, Gboard 7.1 | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a new app called Nacho Notch that lets you hide the notch on your notched Android phones, Ben Schoon asks where the image obstruction removal feature that Google announced at I/O is, and Gboard 7.1 prepares new emoji, handwriting settings, and more.
- ‘Nacho Notch’ lets you hide your new Android phone’s pesky notch
- Hey Google, what happened to the Pixel’s ‘image obstruction removal’ feature?
- Gboard 7.1 preps new emoji, handwriting settings, GIF making, and more [APK Insight]
