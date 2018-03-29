Hey Google, what happened to the Pixel’s ‘image obstruction removal’ feature?

- Mar. 29th 2018 7:19 am PT

View Comments

Google’s Pixel is the home of a lot of crazy camera technology that no one else in the industry has really beaten. The biggest example being Google’s incredible portrait mode, which uses software to create some of the best portraits in the industry. However, there’s one feature that was supposed to arrive, but never did — image obstruction removal.

The best gifts for Android users

If you’ll recall back at Google I/O 2017, before the Pixel 2 family was announced, Google revealed that it was working on a new feature for its flagship smartphone that could take a picture and remove things obstructing the main focus of the shot.

Needless to say, that’s incredible. Google’s demo of removing a chainlink fence from in front of a child playing baseball blew us all away, but that’s the one and only time we’ve heard anything about that feature from Google itself.

Late last year, one of our APK teardowns revealed a few strings that hinted at the arrival of this feature, mentioning different types of obstructions in images such as “reflection” and “occlusion.” However, in later APKs, including the latest versions, those hints have disappeared.

It was great to see movement in the background on this feature, but those strings being removed definitely isn’t a good sign.

Moreover, we heard nothing about it when the company launched the Pixel 2, and no updates to the camera such as the Pixel Visual Core have even hinted at this feature’s arrival.

It’s not uncommon for Google to announce a feature months ahead of its arrival, but this case is different. Not only are we quickly approaching the next Google I/O, a year after Google mentioned this feature the first time around, but Sundar Pichai himself clearly said that this feature was “coming very soon.”

Obviously, there is a ton of work behind this feature, but it seems odd that Google still hasn’t talked about this nearly a year after its announcement. Will it arrive eventually? Probably, but we just don’t know. Maybe it was too good to be true. Maybe Google is just having trouble ensuring things are working to expectations. Hopefully, I/O ’18 in May will finally provide some answers.

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2 is the company's second attempt at making its own hardware. While the handset did see a slight design change, it's more of a spec bump compared to 2016's model
Google Pixel 2 XL Google Photos

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier