Motorola teaser shows off the Moto G6 almost in its entirety

Last month, we saw several renders leak of the upcoming Moto G6 and G6 Play. These showed Motorola’s budget line of smartphones with a design similar to last year’s Moto X4. Thanks to a teaser video first shared and then pulled by the company’s UK Twitter account, this design change has seemingly been confirmed.

Cell Phones from Amazon

The video, which can be seen below, shows off the Moto G6 from all sorts of different angles. As there have been rumors about Motorola killing off the Moto X5, it makes sense that the company would continue using the popular design choices in the G family of phones.

As rumored, the Moto G6 will feature a dual-camera setup, a curved glass back, rounded sides, and a front-facing fingerprint sensor. In the video, Motorola also highlights a textured power button, the earpiece which could potentially be used as a front-facing speaker, and a large Moto logo around back.

Additionally, it’s believed that the Moto G6 will have a 5.7-inch, FHD+ 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 450 CPU, and a 3,000mAh battery. The more budget-friendly Moto G6 Play will likely have a lower-resolution HD+ 18:9 screen, will be powered by the Snapdragon 430, but will lack a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G6 is rumored to launch any day now, with some pointing to a launch potentially happening tomorrow, April 19. We will be sure to share more when the handsets are officially announced.

Via: TechRadar

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: