Moto G6 renders leak as specifications are seemingly confirmed w/ Snapdragon 450, 18:9 display, dual-camera

Motorola’s lineup of Android smartphones has become fairly bloated over the years, but for 2018, the company has been pretty quiet. MWC came and went without any new phones, but it’s looking like Moto has the latest generation of its iconic “G” series on the way…

To follow up on last year’s Moto G5 family, it seems like the Lenovo-owned company is planning on pulling inspiration from the hit Moto X4. That’s a huge departure from the design of the Moto G5 family from last year, but since reports point to the “Moto X5” being axed, it makes sense Moto would want to keep that popular design around to some extent.

We’ve seen this design in a handful of renders before, and today KillerFeatures has leaked a new set of images of Moto’s upcoming G6 and G6 Play. These images don’t carry any surprises with them, but they further corroborate the 18:9 display, front-facing fingerprint sensor, and “3D Glass” back panel.

Moto G6 Play

Moto G6

Alongside these new renders, we’re also getting a new report on the specifications of the Moto G6 family, courtesy of Android Headlines. This report claims the 5.7-inch “Max Vision” 18:9 display will be on the Moto G6. That display is a FHD+ panel covered in Gorilla Glass 3 with support for an “Attentive Display” feature that ensures the screen stays on when the user is looking at it.

KillerFeatures reports that the more budget-friendly Moto G6 Play will also offer an 18:9 display, but as a lower HD+ resolution, but at the same overall size. They also report a Snapdragon 430 in that device, while Android Headlines reports a Snapdragon 450 for the Moto G6.

Like we’ve seen in the renders, this report also further confirms the glass design, and adds on that the device will be splash-resistant as is usually the case with Motorola devices.

The report also states that the Moto G6 will be shipping with a dual-camera system, like the one found in the Moto X4, but the exact specifications are unknown right now. The front-facing camera has been confirmed as an 8MP sensor, though. Those dual-cameras, however, will be able to use a “Selective Focus” mode for blurring out the background, and new features such as “animated face filters” and the ability to natively scan documents will also be available.

Finally, this report claims that the Moto G6 will offer compatibility with Motorola’s “TurboPower” charging on its 3,000 mAh battery. That battery will apparently last “all-day” which should prove to be true considering the specs of this device.

The report also mentions that familiar Moto software features will be in tow, as well as things like fingerprint sensor gestures. The smaller Moto G6 Play, however, won’t have that as it lacks a fingerprint sensor.

It’s still unclear when the Moto G6 family is going to debut, but it’s ramping up to be another solid offering. Apparently, pricing is said to be very affordable with the G6 Play at $199 and the G6 at $249.

