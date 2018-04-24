2018 Google Play Award nominees announced highlighting best Android apps & games

Since 2016, the Google Play Awards have recognized the top apps and games for Android available on the Play Store. The nominees for the 2018 edition are now out with several new categories focussing on growth areas and recent trends.
The Google Play Awards are selected by teams at Google with an emphasis on quality, design, and technical performance, with all apps having a high star rating and adhering to Android vitals. To be considered, the application must have launched or had a major update since April 2017.
This year’s nine categories are different compared to 2017 with Google focusing on areas like well-being, accessibility, and social impact, more than platforms. There is a combined AR and VR category, but no award for either Wear OS or TV. Meanwhile, there is no award for the best outright app or game.
The only carryovers from last year are Standout Indie and Standout Startup, which is being joined by Standout Well-Being App and Standout Build for Billions Experience. There are five “best” awards, including AR/VR, Accessibility Experience, Social Impact, Community Building Game, and Breakthrough Hit.
Additionally, the winners are not actually being announced at I/O 2018, instead getting an unveil a day before the developer conference kicks off. Check out the Play Store collection here.
Apps or games offering highly engaging and immersive experiences with optimal use of ARCore or Daydream UI
ASTEROIDS! by Baobab Studios
BBC Earth: Life in VR by BBC Worldwide (Ltd)
Brickscape by 5minLab
Figment AR by Viro Media
Porsche Mission E by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Apps or games enabling device interaction in an innovative way that serves people with disabilities or special needs
Audio Game Hub by Sonnar Interactive
Be My Eyes by Be My Eyes
Open Sesame by Sesame Enable
Universal Copy by Camel Corporation
Voice Volume Catcher by LITALICO lnc.
New apps or games with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong organic install growth
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp by Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Cooking Craze by Big Fish Games
Empires & Puzzles by Small Giant Games
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition by SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.
PUBG MOBILE by Tencent Games
Games built to connect gamers, encouraging social interaction and community building
Clash Royale by Supercell
Episode by Pocket Gems
Lineage 2: Revolution by Netmarble Corporation
Pokémon GO by Niantic, Inc.
PUBG MOBILE by Tencent Games
Apps or games that create a positive impact in communities around the world (we are focussing on health, education, crisis response, refugees, financial health & fundraising functions)
Forest by forestapp.cc
Khan Academy by Khan Academy
Otsimo by Otsimo
Tala by Tala Mobile
TODXS by TODXS
Apps or games with optimized performance, localization, and culturalization for emerging markets
Cricbuzz by Cricbuzz.com
Flipkart by Flipkart
Mercado Libre by Mercado Libre
Moovit by Moovit
Viki by Viki, Inc
Games from indie developers that focus on artistic design, gameplay mechanics, and overall polish
Agent A by Yak & Co
Bridge Constructor Portal by Headup Games
Flipping Legend by Noodlecake Studios Inc
Old Man’s Journey by Broken Rules Interactive Media GmbH
OPUS: Rocket of Whispers by Sigono Inc.
Apps from new developers that offer a unique experience while achieving strong organic install growth, sim ship/Android first, matches google startup definition
Astro by Astro Technology
Canva by Canva
Drops by Language Drops
Kredivo by FinAccel Pte Ltd
N26 by N26
Apps empowering people to live the best version of their lives, while demonstrating responsible design and engagement strategies
Clue by BioWink GmbH
Fabulous by TheFabulous
Headspace by Headspace, Inc.
Lifesum by Lifesum
Simple Habit by Simple Habit, Inc.