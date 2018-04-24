Google Calendar and Google+ on the web gain new G Suite profile information cards

Last week, G Suite began rolling out a new enterprise-grade version of Education to its customers, while major launches in recent months include the addition of Hangouts Chat. Today, G Suite is adding convenient new profile information cards on web apps.

Nintendo Switch

Intended for organizations with a large number of staff and directories, these cards are designed to surface profile information when you hover over another user’s name or profile picture on the web. Quickly available information includes:

Job title

Desk location

Department

Contact information (email, phone number, etc.)

Call-to-action links to internal directories, social media profiles, and more

Google notes that to make the most out of this feature, G Suite admins should enter data from either the Users section of the Admin console, the Google Cloud Directory Sync, or Admin SDK. In the future, this data will work with Calendar’s upcoming ability to use work location to intelligently suggest meeting rooms for guests.

Additionally, end users can enter some of the information if admins grant them the necessary editing privileges.

Users can then edit their profile at aboutme.google.com. Additionally, in the future we’ll be providing support for you to delegate editing of other fields, such as Manager and Job Title.

These cards are now live in Google Calendar and Google+ on the web, with a wider G Suite apps launch in the coming months.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: