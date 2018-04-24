Instagram on Android can now simultaneously upload multiple photos and videos to Stories

If you’re a frequent user of Instagram, you’ve probably shared photos with your friends using Stories. But have you ever wanted to share multiple images or videos without having to keep going back into Stories and selecting something from your gallery? Well, you’re in luck because Instagram has just launched this feature in its Android app.

When you want to upload multiple photos, videos, or a combination of the two, head into Instagram’s Stories section and choose to upload from your gallery. As long as this new feature has rolled out to your handset, you should see a new “Select Multiple” button at the top of your screen.

After selecting the button, you can start tapping on photos and videos that you wish to share. Keep in mind that each item will be uploaded in the order you select them, and you can only choose a maximum of 10 files at a time.

When you’re done, hit “Next” and you’ll be able to edit, add stickers, tag people, and whatever else to each of your photos or videos. After, tap on “Next” again and you’ll be able to share the images with your Stories and or your friends.

Also included in this update is improved location tagging when uploading old pictures or videos to Stories. Now, instead of just suggestion your current location, Instagram will suggest places near where the media was captured.

Surprisingly, these new features are rolling out to Android users right now while iOS users will see it in the coming weeks.

