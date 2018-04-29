If you haven’t seen that latest movie, tv episode, or sporting event, you might not want it spoiled while scrolling through Twitter. Thankfully, you can mute specific words, phrases, and hashtags directly from your Android handset. Here’s how…

How to mute hashtags and keywords on Twitter for Android

Download the Twitter app Navigate through the settings Mute words

1. Download the Twitter app

First things first, make sure you’ve installed the Twitter app from the Play Store and sign into your account. `

2. Navigate through the settings

Launch the Twitter app and open the overflow menu by either tapping on your avatar in the top left corner or swiping inward from the right side. Next, select Settings and privacy. Next, choose Privacy and safety, scroll to the bottom of the list, and tap on Muted words.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

3. Mute words

Now that you’re in the Muted words menu, you can select the floating action button to add a word, phrase, or hashtag to your list of muted items. Additionally, you can choose to mute each item from your timeline, notifications, and decide how long the word or phrase will be muted.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

