9to5Toys Lunch Break: AmazonBasics OTA HD Antenna $20, 2-pack Amazon Cloud Cams $200, Aukey Charger $7, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Enjoy free OTA HD content with an AmazonBasics antenna under $20
Score a 2-pack of Amazon Cloud Cam Security Cameras for $200 shipped ($40 off)
Get the dual-port wall charger Apple should have included w/ your iPhone for $7 (50% off)
Best travel-sized USB wall chargers for iPhone, Android, Switch, more from $8
Our favorite cord-cutting gear and services to ease the transition from cable
Behind the Screens: Seth’s coffee shop mobile MacBook Pro setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Today only, Best Buy takes $150 off Bowers & Wilkins’ P7 Headphones: now at $200
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh Slimline Dual-USB Charger $15, more
- Atari’s retro VCS console gets official pricing, pre-order date, and more
- Upgrade your mobile photography setup w/ the DxO ONE Pack for iPhone at $379 (Reg. $490)
- Organize your gear, cables, Nintendo Switch and more w/ this $11 accessory
- Kickstart your podcast setup w/ Aukey’s Condenser Microphone kit at $25 (30% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kingdom New Lands, Braveland, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Worlds for Switch $15, Firewatch $5, more
- Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies
- Add The Complete Adventures of Curious George to your Kindle for just $2
- Get some free Xbox credit with this $100 gift card for $85 (free email delivery)
- ROLI Live, Loop & Touch Block music controllers are 20% off today from $64 shipped
- West Elm Sun + Save Sale up to 30% off furniture, decor, pillow & more
- Old School Labs Summer-Ready Supplements on sale from $28 in today’s Gold Box
- Jewelry up to 30% off that’s perfect for Mother’s Day in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender drops to $70 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)
- Dyson’s V6 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum down to $200 at Amazon (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Bring home the Breville Slow Rice Cooker/Steamer for $89 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Yost Vises and Clamp’s from $4
- TUMI luggage, duffle bags & accessories up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack
- J.Crew takes 50% off its sale items + free delivery: jeans, shorts, shirts, accessories, more
- Eddie Bauer takes 40% off women’s styles for Mother’s Day + 30% off sitewide
- Pottery Barn’s Mega Deals are back with 30-75% off furniture, decor & more + free shipping
- Amazon’s 1-day Watch Gold Box includes Timex, Kate Spade, Hugo and more from $26
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more
- Awesome LEGO Ideas kits of April: Power Rangers Megazord, RC Battle bots, more
- Razer’s new Abyssus Essential gaming mouse glows and offers custom DPI settings
- KORG Gadget music-making app now on Switch w/ Joy-Con motion control [Video]
- TCL’s new 4K Roku-enabled HDR TVs are wildly-affordable, available today at Amazon
- LEGO opens its latest theme park attraction, the 4,100-piece Creator Expert Roller Coaster
- LEGO’s new City-themed Hospital kit opens its doors, includes 12 minifigures and more
- Nordstrom’s new Gal Meets Glam Collection has the perfect dresses for spring wedding season
- Videomaker tips 001: How to use a rubber band for smoother tripod pans [Video]
- Anker unveils Flare and Flare+ featuring 360º sound, waterproofing
- OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal
- Amazon launches Echo Dot Kids Edition and announces FreeTime for Alexa
- Try out Detroit Become Human’s insane visuals & player-choice gameplay for FREE on PS4
- Make a splash with the best swimsuits for your next vacation under $50
- New spring books and cookbooks to add to your collection
- Rogue Amoeba launches new podcasting bundle with over $50 savings
- Jailbreak allows all 14 million Nintendo Switch consoles to run custom apps & games
- iPhone app allows Amazon to deliver packages to your (compatible) unattended car
- Samsung unwraps new 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, available in May
- Anker unveils new Vortex Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, available now at Amazon
- Our favorite unique drying racks for avoiding the dryer & saving money
- Amazon said to be developing robots for in-home consumer use