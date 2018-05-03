LG G7 ThinQ will apparently be available around May 24th according to some carriers

Yesterday saw the official unveiling of LG’s latest flagship phone, the LG G7 ThinQ. The event finally gave us all of the details on the company’s latest and greatest, but failed to deliver some key information – when we can actually get our hands on it.

The best gifts for Android users

It’s honestly not all that unusual for LG to announce a phone and leave customers in the dark as to when it will launch, but thanks to a couple of carriers, we have some information on that front.

A Verizon employee yesterday tweeted that the LG G7 ThinQ would be available for pre-order starting on May 24th at Verizon Wireless. It’s unclear when customers would actually get the phone in hand, but with pre-orders launching then, it’s likely phones will be shipping within a week or so.

Sprint further confirms that it will be opening pre-orders on May 25th, but with the added detail that it will have the phone available for purchase on June 1st.

Unfortunately, there’s no word from T-Mobile or AT&T regarding dates, and no one has revealed pricing yet either. In case you missed it, you can catch up on all of our LG G7 ThinQ coverage from yesterday below.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: