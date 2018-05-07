9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Chromebook Plus $360, Logitech MX Master 2S $80, Sony ANC Wireless Headphones $298, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s Chromebook Plus comes w/ a stylus, more for $360 shipped (Reg. $430+)
Logitech’s MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse nearly 20% off at $80.50 shipped
Sony’s high-end wireless noise cancelling headphones now $298 shipped (Reg. $350)
Parallels for Mac gets 15% price drop today with deals starting from $18 + more
Giveaway: Win a pair of gorgeous Grado Labs RS1e Wooden Headphones ($700 value)
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad + Apple Pencil [Giveaway]
9to5 readers can get DearMob iPhone Manager’s latest version for free (Reg. $60)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Outfit your iPhone 7/8 Plus w/ olloclip’s 3-lens set for $60 shipped
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Cabela’s, Wayfair, Groupon, Meijer, more
- Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD sees day-1 price drop: 250GB $110, 500GB $200
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Power Strip Cube w/ USB and AC outlets $19, more
- Xbox One X 1TB Console plus a $50 Xbox Gift Card for $500 shipped ($550 value)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes Anne Klein Jewelry for Mother’s Day from $30
- These AUKEY LED lamps can really brighten up your life from $19.50 Prime shipped
- Home Depot’s 1-Day Ryobi Tool Sale has deals for your summer projects from $149
- This Yuneec 4K Drone bundle includes a case + extra battery from $380 (Refurb, Orig. $1,200)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Halcyon 6 Starbase, Flight Unlimited X, more
- Four HDMI inputs, 4K resolution and more highlight Spectre’s $250 UHDTV
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $8, A Way Out $20, more
- This Insignia 6-Qt. Pressure Cooker drops to $40 shipped (Reg. $100), today only
- Today only, Amazon offers deals on essential oils from $17 Prime shipped
- Control your lights w/ Alexa, more: Insteon Smart Wall Switch $29 (Reg. $50)
- Find your ancestors w/ the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit for $57 shipped at Amazon
- Amazon electric toothbrush deals: Oral-B Pro 7500 $90 or Philips Sonicare 2 Series $27
- These Osmo Learning Kits are great teaching tools for kids from $42 shipped, today only
- iTunes gift cards 15% off in various denominations at Costco this morning
- Amazon discounts Fossil Gen. 3 Smart Watches from $155 in various colors
- Add smart functionality to your TV w/ Roku’s Streaming Stick from $35
- Logitech’s Z623 200W 2.1-Ch. Speaker System is top-rated, now $90 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
- Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
- B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers
- Amazon’s new Prime Book Box delivers kid-focused titles to your door for $23/month
- The best walking shoes under $100 for men and women
- The new Bkool Smart Bike brings millions of cycling routes worldwide to your home
- Become a CIA agent with these top-secret government board games [Video]
- HyperX Predator DDR4 IR-synced RGB RAM is now available for purchase
- Unique gift ideas for the chef in your life under $100
- Shure debuts a ‘more affordable’ pair of its high-end electrostatic earphones at $1,999
- Graduation gift ideas for him and her under $100: watches, luggage & more