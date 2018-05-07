Android Messages 3.2 preps more Messages for Web browser support & silencing notifications, link previews, ‘dark mode’ [APK Insight]

Since our last APK Insight of Android Messages, Google announced a significant rebrand of its RCS initiative. Upcoming Chat features include Messages for Web, Smart Reply, read receipts, and much more. Version 3.2 rolling out today reveals more about how the web client will work and a possible dark mode.

Dark Mode

Android Messages is already one of the more customizable Google apps with users able to set a different contact color for every user. Google might be extending that with a “dark mode.” You will be able to enable this theme, which likely does not replace the current customization color.

<string name=”dark_mode_pref_title”>Enable dark mode</string> <string name=”dark_mode_pref_key”>dark_mode_pref_key</string>

Current

Silencing on-device notifications when connected to Messages for Web

Google confirmed Messages for Web with the announcement of Chat. We now have more details on the implementation with users seeing a “Connected to Messages for web” on their phones when the web client is running. Meanwhile, users will have the option to control that “persistent notification,” as well as “silence” on-device ringtones and vibration when using the web client.

<string name=”ditto_activity_label”>Messages for web</string> <string name=”ditto_persistent_notification_settings”>Notifications</string> <string name=”ditto_settings_action_bar_title”>Notifications</string> <string name=”ditto_settings_connected_to_web_notification_description”>\”Connected to Messages for web\” appears whenever your device connects to the web</string> <string name=”ditto_settings_connected_to_web_notification_title”>Show persistent notification</string> <string name=”ditto_settings_while_using_web_notification_description”>Stop ringtone & vibration whenever your device connects to the web</string> <string name=”ditto_settings_while_using_web_notification_title”>Silence notifications</string>

Messages for Web supported browsers

In addition to Chrome, Google is prepping Messages for Web support on Safari, Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge, according to browser icons we discovered in version 3.2.

Messages for Web notification category

<string name=”bugle_notification_category_conversations”>Conversations</string> <string name=”bugle_notification_category_web”>Messages for web</string>

Messages for Web Privacy Policy & ToS

The QR scanning page for setting up the web client adds new links to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Servce.

<string name=”qr_welcome_privacy”>Privacy Policy</string> <string name=”qr_welcome_terms_of_service”>Terms of Service</string>

Link Previews

The app will now show previews from URLs sent in a chat. Already live in Settings, users have the option to disable it or have it only work when on Wi-Fi.

Google Assistant

Version 3.2 of Android Messages features a Google Assistant icon ahead of the upcoming Chat feature.

GIF Search

<string name=”action_search_gifs”>Search GIFs</string> <string name=”c2o_category_gif_content_description”>Search GIFs</string>

