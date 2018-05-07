Google Research and ‘Google.ai’ are now a new, unified initiative called ‘Google AI’

Alongside other machine learning products and developments at last year’s I/O, Sundar Pichai announced Google.ai to bring together the company’s artificial intelligence efforts. On the eve of 2018’s keynote, Google is launching a more encompassing company-wide initiative called “Google AI.”

While it seems that Google AI and Google.ai are only differentiated by a dot name-wise, this year’s effort is much more encompassing. Namely, the latest initiative officially replaces Google Research — the company’s previous umbrella term for projects.

The new effort includes “all the state-of-the-art research happening across Google,” like computer vision, health research, and AutoML . Just today, Google AI published a video recapping the privacy and security benefits of “ federated learning .” At Google AI, we’re conducting research that advances the state-of-the-art in the field, applying AI to products and to new domains, and developing tools to ensure that everyone can access AI. Internally, the company last month appointed Jeff Dean to lead all the company’s AI efforts after the departure of previous Search head John Giannandrea to Apple. Google Brain, alongside several other teams, fall underneath this new AI governance.

As part of this, we have expanded the Google AI website, and are renaming our existing Google Research channels, including this blog and the affiliated Twitter and Google+ channels, to Google AI.

Google notes that all links to previous Research website content and blog posts “will redirect appropriately.” Meanwhile, there is also a new hexagonal Google AI logo with a neat animation.

