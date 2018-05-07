How to watch the Google I/O 2018 keynote and conference sessions

Tomorrow officially marks the first day of Google I/O 2018. If you weren’t able to get a ticket to the developer conference, don’t fret as Google will be livestreaming its keynote address as well as almost every technical session. Here’s the lowdown on where and when to watch it all.

As mentioned above, one of the best things about I/O is that even if you didn’t get selected through the lottery to go, Google livestreams and uploads a majority of the sessions to the Google Developers YouTube channel. This way, even though you won’t be in attendance, you shouldn’t miss any announcement or instructions on how to use any of Google’s new services.

The first thing you’re going to want to watch is, of course, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, give the keynote address. This presentation, which will be where the company unveils most of its new announcements, will take place at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. There will be a pre-show at 9:20 AM PT / 12:20 PM ET which will include the following presentation:

Join the pre-show before the Google Keynote starts which will bring two AI Experiments to life: NSynth, a synthesizer that generates new sounds using neural networks and World Draw, a live interactive experience to draw the world together using the same technology behind QuickDraw and AutoDraw.

And for any developers who might be interested, Google will be streaming the “Developer Keynote” at 12:45 PM / 3:45pm ET. Unlike the primary keynote, this will be a lot more technical and will be primarily focused on Google’s updated developer products and platforms.

We expect Google to release a link to the keynote livestream an hour or so before the start of the actual conference so we will be sure to embed it as soon as it’s released. In the meantime, you can check a highlight reel from last year’s I/O or rewatch 2017’s keynote address if you need to get hyped.

Stay tuned for details on Google I/O Day 1 — we’ll be sharing specific links and embedded streams as soon as Google puts them online.

