9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus $170, Google Home + Google Home Mini $113, 2x TP-Link Wi-Fi Switches $45, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score the 32GB Moto G5 Plus Android Smartphone for $170 shipped (Reg. $230)

Best Buy offers a Google Home and Google Home Mini bundled for $113 shipped

Grab two TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Switches for $45, today only ($70+ value)

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup

9to5 readers can get DearMob iPhone Manager’s latest version for free (Reg. $60)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close

Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games

Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow