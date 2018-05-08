Material Theme Engine makes it easier to implement Google’s evolved Material Design for developers

Leading up to I/O ’18, we saw Google revamp a lot of its apps and services with an updated Material Design. We’ve been hearing about something called “Material Design 2” for quite some time, so we assumed that would be the gist of Google’s announcement at I/O.

But instead, Google has today announced something called Material Theme Engine, which is basically a plugin to help designers implement Material Design in their apps.

When building out a concept for an app or a redesign, one prototyping tool popular with designers is something called Sketch. Material Theming is a plugin for Sketch that automatically adds the foundation for Material Design. It is then up to the designer to customize the look.

So where does the “Material Design 2” come in? Well, like I said above, Material Theming is all about bringing the o erarching design language to new apps while letting brands build out its own look and feel. With this in mind, “Material Design 2” is Google’s Material Theme.

So does all of this mean? Well, Material Design in and of itself is not changing. Google did decide to update its look, but the main goal in introducing Material Theming is getting the right tools in the hands of developers to help them build better-looking apps that are also more user-friendly.

Confused by the Material news today? It’s simple. — Material Themes is a powerful framework for designing apps that gives developers more freedom. — What we’ve been calling “Material Design 2” is basically *Google’s* Material Theme. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 8, 2018

