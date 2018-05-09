Android P DP2: Weather appearing on lockscreen, always-on display for some users

Google announced a slew of major new features for Android P at yesterday’s I/O 2018 keynote. Developer Preview 2 equally included a number of design changes as led by the new gesture navigation and new Recents view. However, there was also a number of smaller tweaks, with one of them being weather on the lockscreen.

Similar in appearance to the “At a Glance” widget, which is now available for all Android devices through the Google app, the temperature appears underneath the clock on the lockscreen and to the right of the day and date.

It shows a color icon for the weather condition and the temperature, with data likely coming from the Google Weather app. This weather is also available on the always-on display, but of course in black and white.

Not many users are seeing this feature, while the ones that do note how it’s inconsistent and not always appearing compared to the At a Glance widget. Namely, the temperature does not seem to be properly refreshing.

Across our various Pixel and Pixel 2 devices running Developer Preview 2 we are not seeing the weather on the lockscreen or AOD. Meanwhile, there does not appear to be a setting to manually enable or disable the feature.

