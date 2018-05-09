All six of Google Assistant’s new voices are now live

Back in October 2017, Google announced that it would be releasing a male voice to accompany the female Google Assistant voice. On top of those two, Google then announced another six voices at yesterday’s I/O keynote. If you want to give them a try, they should now be live for you to choose from within the Google Assistant settings.

Cell Phones from Amazon

As Abner wrote yesterday at the announcement:

On stage at I/O, Google reminds us that the original voice for Assistant is called “Holly.” Using the same technology that made Holly’s voice possible, WaveNet, Google is bringing 6 brand new voices to Google Assistant. Each of these voices sound unique, but they’re all natural.

With this release, there are now four different female voices and four different male voices, all speaking in different tones.

To change your Assistant’s voice, you’re going to want to first launch the Home application. Next, tap on the menu icon in the top left corner of the display, locate the Google Assistant subheading, and then select More settings. From there, choose Preferences and then open Assistant Voice. Here, you can tap on each of the eight voices to hear them in action.

After you select one, it should be used anywhere you interact with the Assistant including your phone, Google Home, Android Auto, and Android TV.

Make sure you check out this Android Basics tutorial if you need help switching your Google Assistant’s voice.

Via AndroidPolice

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: