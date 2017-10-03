The male Google Assistant voice is now live, here’s how to switch between female and male

Several days ago we did a teardown of version 7.12 of the Google app and were able to activate a second voice for Google Assistant. This voice was male, but it was not yet live for users to select. Sometime since then, Google pushed out an update enabling users to switch between the female voice (Voice I) and the male voice (Voice II). Here’s how to do it…

Once you set the voice, you will hear either the female or male voice on all of your Assistant devices. If you don’t see this option just yet, first make sure that you’ve updated both the Google and Home applications. If it still isn’t there, wait until morning. It should be live (hopefully) for everyone before Google’s Pixel 2 event.

How to switch between female and male Google Assistant voices

Launch the Home application Tap on the Menu icon on the top left side of the display Under the Google Assistant subheading, select More settings Under Account, tap on Preferences Select Assistant voice Here you will find a list of available voices. You can tap on the blue speaker icon to hear a preview of each voice. Select the voice name you wish to set for all of your devices that have Assistant built-in

https://9to5google.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/google-assistant-voice1.wav

Via Android Police