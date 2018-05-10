9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Thermostat E $130, 4K UHDTVs from $260, Parrot Mambo Drone $80, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score the Nest Thermostat E for $130 shipped at Verizon (Reg. $169)

Upgrade your home theater w/ these smart 4K HDTVs: VIZIO 50-inch $330, more from $260

Parrot Mambo Quadcopter works w/ Swift Playgrounds & your iPhone at $80 ($30 off)

iTunes Mother’s Day Movie Sale arrives w/ deals from $5 + favorite rentals under $4

Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup

9to5 readers can get DearMob iPhone Manager’s latest version for free (Reg. $60)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit gets discounted to $65 shipped (Reg. $80), more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory

WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available

Steam Link and Steam Video apps coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android