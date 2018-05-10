9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nest Thermostat E $130, 4K UHDTVs from $260, Parrot Mambo Drone $80, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score the Nest Thermostat E for $130 shipped at Verizon (Reg. $169)
Upgrade your home theater w/ these smart 4K HDTVs: VIZIO 50-inch $330, more from $260
Parrot Mambo Quadcopter works w/ Swift Playgrounds & your iPhone at $80 ($30 off)
iTunes Mother’s Day Movie Sale arrives w/ deals from $5 + favorite rentals under $4
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup
9to5Rewards: Win Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad + Apple Pencil [Giveaway]
9to5 readers can get DearMob iPhone Manager’s latest version for free (Reg. $60)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit gets discounted to $65 shipped (Reg. $80), more
Levi’s Warehouse Event has deals from $8: t-shirts, jeans, outerwear, more
- Tenergy Quadcopter Drone w/ 720p Cam & Wi-Fi for $70 shipped (Reg. up to $130)
- Shure’s Open-back Audiophile Headphones fall to new all-time low at $374 shipped (Reg. $500)
- Add these discounted 32-inch Samsung monitors to your desk: Curved $350, 4K $450
- Enjoy 3-months of Pandora Premium for FREE w/ this deal ($30 value)
- Audeze’s newest planar magnetic headphones rock Hi-Fi sound even without an external amp
- Smartphone accessories: Aukey 8-Outlet Power Strip w/ 6 Quick Charge USB ports $29, more
- Pioneer’s 4K 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver packs AirPlay, 4 HDMI ports and more for $279 (Reg. $479)
- Amazon’s $5 HD movie sale gets you ready for the weekend
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
- Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tropico 4, Command & Conquer, Evergrow, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Deus Ex Mankind Divided $7.50, Prey $14.50, more
- Bring home a Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con for $280 shipped today
- Men’s and Women’s Health Magazines see massive price drops from $3/yr. + free delivery
- Amazon offers 25% off Thermos: Can Insulator $6, Stainless Steel Bottle $12, much more
- Aimores Food Processors & Juice Blenders up to $50 off at Amazon, from $75 shipped
- Snapware 18-Piece Food Storage Set matching Amazon low at under $15 Prime shipped
- Williams Sonoma Semi-Annual Cookware Event up to 50% off All-Clad, Le Creuset, more
- L.L. Bean Mother’s Day Event cuts an extra 20% off apparel and shoes
- Amazon now offering Men’s & Women’s watches from $27 shipped for today only
- Joe’s New Balance Stack & Save Event: extra 20% off sitewide just in time for Mother’s Day
- Cole Haan ‘It’s Almost Summer Sale’: up to 50% off sneakers, loafers, sandals, boots, more
- Clarks Styles of Summer Event updates your shoes with 20% off sitewide
- Nordstrom Rack Summer Scores Sale with up to 60% off: Hurley, Cole Haan, Rip Curl, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory
WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available
Steam Link and Steam Video apps coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
- Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
- LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
- Best Game Releases for May: Donkey Kong & Mega Man for Switch, much more
- Marshall unveils third-generation Major headphones with tweaked design
- SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
- Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
- Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
- Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
- B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers