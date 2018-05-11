9to5Toys Lunch Break: Philips Hue Amazon Gold Box, Panasonic eneloop Power Pack $35, Nike 20% off sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon offers various Philips Hue lights in today’s Gold Box from $24
Panasonic eneloop Power Pack w/ 12 rechargeable batteries + charger: $35
Nike Spring Sale is here w/ an extra 20% off: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Air Zoom, more
iTunes Mother’s Day Movie Sale arrives w/ deals from $5 + favorite rentals under $4
Behind the Screens: Patrick’s UltraWide MacBook Pro RGB Setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Stream AirPlay & watch 4K HDR movies on Yamaha’s 7.2-Ch. receiver: $345 (Reg. $600)
- Polk Assist is a new Google Assistant smart speaker ‘built for the love of music’
- How to get over $1,000,000 in GTA Online currency for FREE, this week only
- 6PM Comfort Shoes Sale: up to 70% off PUMA, adidas, Reebok, Clarks, more
- Panasonic unveils new rugged Lumix camera with integrated viewfinder
- Samsung’s EVO Plus MicroSD card is 256GB & can record 4K: $85 (Reg. $110)
- Fix just about anything w/ this 77-piece repair kit for $19 Prime shipped (25% off)
- Innotech’s digital scale features a large LCD, glass design, more for $15 Prime shipped
- Up to $100 off Xbox One X bundles + Xbox One S 1TB from $240, more
- Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Hugo Boss & more are up to 75% off at Saks off Fifth
- Assemble LEGO versions of Chicago and London for $32 shipped, more kits from $9
- NVIDIA SHIELD Spring Game Sale offers up to 75% off: Doom 3, Tomb Raider, more
- Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2018 for Mac/PC now $80 (Reg. $150)
- Sierra Trading Post gets you outdoors with up to 70% off: Columbia, adidas, Sperry, more
- Dyson’s V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum drops to $350 shipped (Reg. $450)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: This War of Mine, Star Walk HD, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Kuel One Tap Car Mount $12 Prime shipped, more
- Amazon has this Syma X5C drone at one of its lowest prices ever: $23 Prime shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter Stories $24, Destiny 2 from $8, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 25% off Grace Karin clothing for women
- Acer’s Predator XB1 27-inch monitor falls to new low at $550 (Reg. $800), more from $180
- Up to 20% off gift cards from adidas, Nintendo eShop, Uber, GameStop, more
- Nutri Ninja DUO With Boost Blender is down to $80 shipped today (Reg. $95+)
- Bring home a 2-pack of Amazon Echo Dots for under $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Give the Apple fan in your life a Twelve South Inspire Mac Candle N°2 for $20
- Amazon’s #1 best-seller Cricut Easy Press is on sale for $105.50, today only
- Halter’s popular Sit/Stand Desk is $160 in today’s Gold Box, more from $17
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nintendo unveils new Switch Charging Dock, here are our favorite alternatives from $10
Here’s our first look at SNK’s new SNES Classic Edition-style mini arcade console [Gallery]
How to build a robust and reliable home Wi-Fi network
- The new Battery Shell from Mission Accessories makes your Amazon Echo 2 portable
- Plex brings Sonos and Alexa support among other enhancements to your music library
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuts on Nintendo Switch this summer [Video]
- Target’s new Genuine Kids from OshKosh has the cutest matching outfits for family photos
- Apple lands on Jet․com with deals on MacBooks and more, beats Amazon on inventory
- WaterField’s new Pro Leather Executive MacBook Backpack and Folio is now available
- Steam Link and Steam Video apps coming soon to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android
- Nintendo’s Switch Online service set to launch w/ 20 NES titles including Mario Bros and more
- LEGO Ideas announces the next 10 potential kits: BMW Motorcycle, The Flintstones, more
- Best Game Releases for May: Donkey Kong & Mega Man for Switch, much more
- Marshall unveils third-generation Major headphones with tweaked design
- SOLOS smart glasses bring your iOS health and fitness data up close
- Nintendo partners w/ Random House to produce children’s books based on its iconic games
- Thanos comes to Fortnite in FREE Avengers Infinity War crossover, starting tomorrow
- Take on your friends in AR Lightsaber battles w/ new Star Wars Jedi Challenges update
- Adobe’s new Creative Cloud pricing for K-12 schools looks great until you read the fine print
- Le Creuset Sorbet Collection has us ready for desert with all items under $100
- Best student discounts: Save on gear from Apple & Best Buy, fast food, fashion and more
- Swagtron intros three new electric bike and scooter alternatives from $500
- LifeProof unveils new highly-protective backpacks for MacBook and active lifestyles
- Amazon Wag looks to disrupt the pet product market, dog food arriving first w/ more to come
- 9to5Toys Mother’s Day Gift Guide with unique ideas from $20
- Sphero’s Misty II personal robot launches w/ big price tag despite 50% pre-order discount
- Best Tech Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week from under $15
- Best outdoor kids’ toys to stay entertained this spring and summer
- B&O takes its iconic Earset earphones wireless for the first time
- Interact with PAC-MAN & friends in BANDAI NAMCO’s latest Alexa skill
- IK unveils its first analog synth hardware for Mac & iOS w/ impressive price tag [Video]
- Watch the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 story trailer right here [Video]
- Han Solo’s iconic blaster hero prop headed to auction, estimated to sell for $500,000
- Capcom re-releasing Mega Man X & Mega Man 2 with special edition NES/SNES cartridges
- Oculus Go is now available for purchase at $199 via authorized retailers