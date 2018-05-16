Samsung pauses Galaxy S7/S7 Edge Android Oreo rollout due to ‘unexpected reboots’

Samsung isn’t exactly the quickest when it comes to pushing out major Android updates, but in the long run it generally gets the job done. Recently, the company started rolling out Android Oreo to the Galaxy S7 family, but now it’s pressing pause on that update.

The best gifts for Android users

The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge started picking up Android Oreo as part of a limited rollout earlier this month. Unfortunately, a bug has been hitting some users who received the update which causes the two phones to randomly reboot.

Due to that, Samsung has decided to press pause on this update, as noted by moderators on Samsung’s forums (via SamMobile). The company states:

Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S7 devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible.

There’s no information available just yet on when the rollout will resume, but when the S8 was in this same situation, the company managed to get things back on track within a few days. Hopefully, we’ll see similar results here.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: