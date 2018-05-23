May security patch rolling out now to Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8 users on T-Mobile

Android’s monthly security updates have done a great job in helping keep devices secure from the plethora of bugs that pop up from time to time. However, some are pretty slow about rolling them out. Today, T-Mobile and Samsung are rolling out May’s security patch to some devices.

The best gifts for Android users

Samsung is generally pretty slow about getting security updates out, but it’s always good when the company manages to get security updates out within a month or so.

Currently, Samsung is making May’s security patch available to users of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 who bought their device through T-Mobile. There’s nothing extra in this update, but regardless it’s good to see it rolling out. Oddly, though, that same update isn’t available for the Galaxy S9 or S9+.

If you’re using an S8, S8+, or Note 8 on T-Mobile, the update should be available now. The version numbers are located below.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: